(WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s Department of Health announced that a brand of children’s craft buttons has been recalled due to lead levels that exceeded the federal lead content ban.

The recall is for the Creativity Street Assorted Craft Buttons with a Lot Code of 02129171221.

The buttons were sold nationwide between May 2022 and July 2023 in one-pound clear plastic bags. The cardboard label on the bag is yellow, orange, and blue with the words “Creativity Street” and “Assorted Craft Buttons,”

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission states that consumers with these buttons should stop using them immediately. Consumers should contact Dixon Ticonderoga to receive a pre-paid label to return the recalled buttons. When the buttons are received, consumers will receive a full refund.

Courtesy of the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission

“Lead can be harmful if ingested, especially for a young child,” said Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen. “Young children often place toys, fingers, and other objects in their mouth. When lead is present in consumer products, such as these buttons, children may ingest it through their developmentally normal hand‐to‐mouth activity. We want to get the message out to help protect and prevent potential harm to children.”

