PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, all SNAP households in Pennsylvania will only receive one SNAP disbursement starting in March.

During the pandemic that began in 2020, SNAP households received their original SNAP payment, as well as the SNAP Emergency Allotments (EAs) that were paid during the second half of each month.

According to the Department of Human Services, these payments were authorized under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. However, due to the recent change in federal law, SNAP households will no longer receive the EAs payments in the second half of the month.

If you are looking for assistance for feeding yourself or your family, you can click here for more information.

Beginning this month, March of 2023, SNAP households will only receive their regular SNAP payment.