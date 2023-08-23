(WHTM)– Several pandemic financial programs are ending this year leaving some people in Pennsylvania unsure what to do next.

There have been some adjustments to the Medicaid and CHIP renewal requirements and the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) wants to help people navigate the changes.

“It’s really important for Pennsylvanians who get their health insurance through the state’s Medicaid medical assistance system to understand that this year they have to renew their coverage,” DHS executive director Devon Trolley said.

During the pandemic, there were several assistance programs to help people financially but that time has come to an end.

“And that means that each year every person who gets their health insurance through the Medicaid program does need to fill out a renewal so that we can redetermine whether or not they’re eligible,” DHS Secretary Val Arkoosh said.

You will be notified by mail 90 days before your renewal date and an information packet will be sent a month before for you to fill out and return. No one will lose coverage without having the opportunity to renew.

“It’s really it so important you know even if you’re not safe if you think you could get sick or injured that could happen to anyone and really having health coverage make sure that you’re protected from that so I think just really keeping that in mind when you’re looking at options and making sure that everyone accompanies to cover,” Trolley said.

These changes went into effect in March and completing your annual renewal is the best and cheapest option.

“We know that people are juggling the cost of food and rent and gasoline and childcare and by staying covered people can just kind of check that box next to their healthcare costs because those will be covered by that insurance,” Arkoosh said.