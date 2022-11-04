HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead is warning residents of a potential scam in which people, regardless of whether they are recipients of the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP), receive a text regarding an EBT card.

The scam, according to the department, is in the form of a text message regarding a problem with the person’s EBT card. (Courtesy of DHS)

The scam, according to the department, is in the form of a text message from a “[number]@dhs.pa.gov” regarding a problem with the person’s EBT card.

“If you have received unsolicited text messages asking you about your EBT benefits and for your personal information, it is a scam. Do not respond so you do not fall victim to identity theft,” said Snead. “Please inform the DHS fraud tipline at 1-844-DHS-TIPS (1-844-347-8477) immediately so DHS and other authorities can investigate.”

DHS does send informational text messages to people who receive SNAP and other benefits from the number 1-833-648-1964. However, the department says, DHS text messages will not include:

Details about a person’s benefits, such as the amount of SNAP they are authorized to receive

A request for specific personal information, and/or

Links to unofficial sites; most DHS texts will direct people to dhs.pa.gov, COMPASS, or a site that ends in .gov, .org, or .com.

Pennsylvanians who have questions about whether a call, text, letter, or other communication is legitimate should contact the DHS Office of Income Maintenance. EBT balance and transaction inquiries, as well as card replacements, can be requested from DHS EBT contractor Conduent at 888-328-7366, according to the department.