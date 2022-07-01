HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Starting Friday, 260,294 older homeowners, renters and people with disabilities across Pennsylvania will be issued rebates totaling roughly $121.7 million, the Department of Revenue announced.

The rebates will be distributed through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.

As specified by law, rebate distributions cannot begin until July 1. Applicants who submitted their bank account information on their application forms will receive their rebates through direct deposit. Applicants who requested a paper check to be mailed to them should expect to receive their payment in the mail.

After the initial distribution of rebates in early July, rebates will be distributed as claims are received and processed.

“This is a program that has delivered more than $7.3 billion in property tax and rent relief since the program’s inception in 1971,” Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said. “We want Pennsylvanians to know that there is still time to apply for rebates on property taxes and rent paid in 2021. If you know of a friend or family member who may be eligible, encourage them to check their eligibility status and file an application with our agency prior to the deadline on Dec. 31, 2022.”

The deadline to apply for rebates on rent and property taxes paid in 2021 was recently extended until Dec. 31, 2022, as Secretary Hassell noted. The Department of Revenue strongly encourages eligible applicants to file their rebate applications online by visiting mypath.pa.gov. The department launched myPATH to make it easier for the Pennsylvanians who benefit from the program to submit their applications.

Using myPATH to File Your Rebate Application

Submitting your application online through mypath.pa.gov is easy and does not require you to sign up for an account. Applicants will be asked to provide specific information on their income and rent/property taxes. Applicants should check the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program instruction booklet to learn which information they will need to input/upload to complete the process.

Applicants who still wish to file a paper application form may obtain Property Tax/Rent Rebate claim forms (PA-1000) and related information on the Department of Revenue’s website or by calling 1-888-222-9190.

It’s free to apply for a rebate, and applicants are reminded that free assistance is available at hundreds of locations across the state, including Department of Revenue district offices, local Area Agencies on Aging, senior centers and state legislators’ offices. Applicants may also visit the department’s Online Customer Service Center to find helpful tips and answers to commonly asked questions about the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.

Applicants must reapply for rebates every year because rebates are based on annual income and property taxes or rent paid in each year. Spouses, personal representatives or estates may file rebate claims on behalf of claimants who lived at least one day in 2021 and meet all other eligibility criteria.

Visit the Property/Tax Rent Rebate page on the Department of Revenue’s website for further information on the program and how to apply for a rebate.

Checking the Status of Your Rebate

If you provide your phone number on your Property Tax/Rent Rebate application form or in the myPATH electronic application, you will receive an automated call from the Department of Revenue when your claim posts to the department’s processing system. You will also receive another automated call when your claim is approved.

The easiest way to check the status of your rebate is to use the Where’s My Rebate? tool. To check on the status of your claim, you will need your: Social Security number Claim year Date of birth



About the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program:

The maximum standard rebate is $650, but supplemental rebates for certain qualifying homeowners can boost rebates to $975. The Department of Revenue automatically calculates supplemental rebates for qualifying homeowners.

During the 2020 claim year, the program distributed approximately $213 million to more than 440,000 eligible Pennsylvanians. Since the program’s inception in 1971, it has delivered more than $7.3 billion to older and disabled adults across the commonwealth. The Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program is funded by the Pennsylvania Lottery and revenue from slots gaming.

In February, Gov. Wolf proposed a direct $204 million to provide additional property tax relief to Pennsylvanians by expanding the Property Tax Rent Rebate program. This investment would be a one-time bonus rebate to current program users, doubling existing rebates with an estimated 466,000 Pennsylvanians receiving an additional average rebate of $475.