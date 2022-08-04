WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHTM) – A central Pennsylvania doctor has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for operating what the U.S. Attorney’s Office called a “massive pill mill” that distributed approximately 9.5 million units of oxycodone, hydrocodone, oxycontin, and fentanyl to patients over three and a half years.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Dr. Raymond Kraynak of Mt. Carmel was sentenced for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

Chief Judge Brann also ordered Kraynak to pay restitution in the amount of $22,365 to the victims or their families.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Kraynak previously pled guilty on September 23, 2021, to 12 counts of unlawful distribution and dispensing of a controlled substance outside the usual course of professional practice and not for legitimate medical purpose.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says Kraynak also admitted that the Schedule II narcotic opioid drugs that he prescribed resulted in the deaths of five of his patients.

Kraynak was indicted by a federal grand jury on December 20, 2017, in a 19-count indictment charging unlawful distribution and dispensing of controlled substances, causing the death of five patients by the unlawful distribution and dispensing of controlled substances, and maintaining two drug-involved premises, one in Mt. Carmel and the other Shamokin, Pennsylvania.

Kraynak stopped seeing patients and surrendered his license in December 2017 when he was arraigned in federal court on the indictment, according to the U.s. Attorney’s Office.

DEA analysts testified that Kraynak was the top prescriber of opioids in Pennsylvania in 2014, 2015, and 2016 and during those years prescribed more opioids than both the Veterans Medical Center in Pittsburgh and the Veterans Hospital in Philadelphia, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration Diversion Control Division, with assistance from the Pennsylvania State Police, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, the Mt. Carmel Borough Police Department, Shamokin Police Department, the Schuylkill County Drug Task Force, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Health, Office of Drug Surveillance and Misuse Prevention, the Northumberland County Coroner’s Office, the Schuylkill County Coroner’s Office, and Lehigh County Coroner’s Office. Assistant United States Attorneys William Behe and George Rocktashel prosecuted the case.