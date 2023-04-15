CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A driver in Chester County was killed Saturday after a tree branch struck by lightning fell onto a vehicle.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 3 p.m. on April 15 troopers were dispatched to Limestone Road in Highland Township for a branch that fell onto a car.
State Police say witnesses reported the branch being struck by lightning and falling on the car, killing the driver.
A front seat passenger was taken to Paoli Hospital for minor injuries, while a backseat passenger was not injured.
State Police did not identify the driver killed by the branch.