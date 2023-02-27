(WHTM) – More than 100 million fewer eggs were produced in Pennsylvania last month compared to January 2022.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture’s National Agriculture Statistics Service, 663.2 million eggs were produced in Pennsylvania in 2023 compared to more than 800 million in January 2022, a 17% decrease.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The number of table eggs was down more than 152 million while hatching eggs was up more than 12%.

New York and Maryland did not see a significant decline as Pennsylvania deals with an Avian Flu outbreak.

Since April 2022, five million Pennsylvania birds have died from the Avian Flu. On Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture ordered 12 bird farms to euthanize or sell their healthy birds due to the Avian Flu.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Two Lancaster County farms recently confirmed cases affecting nearly 100,000 birds.

“This is being done out of an abundance of caution,” said Grant Gulibon, a Regulatory Affairs Specialist at the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau. “It’s been a challenge not only in Pennsylvania but nationally.”