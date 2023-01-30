(WHTM) – Pennsylvania hunters looking to get an elk hunting license can do so starting February 1.

Pennsylvania’s three hunting seasons were preliminarily approved by the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners during a recent meeting.

The preliminary schedule would set the elk archery season to September 16-30, the antlered or antlerless season to October 30 – November 4, and the late season to December 30 – January 6, 2024.

The proposed archery season would be a week later than last year to provide additional time between the license drawing and the beginning of the season.

Interested hunters can apply for $11.97 per season or $35.91 for all three seasons at the Hunt-Fish PA website or an in-store hunting vendor.

Seasons and bag limits will be approved at the April 15 Game Commission board meeting. Changes can be made to the application preferences (hunt zones and sex) until the application period closes on July 16.

The drawing date will be July 29 at the Keystone Elk Country Alliance’s Elk Expo in Benezette.