(WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s elk hunting season begins this weekend and runs through the end of the week.

The October 31 through November 5 season is the third elk hunting season of the year in Pennsylvania. This year 101 of the 178 Pennsylvania elk licenses are valid for the general season.

Pennsylvania elk licenses for the general season have been allocated in 12 Elk Hunt Zones, geographic elk-management units dispersed throughout the northcentral Pennsylvania elk range.

A successful hunter must attach the tag that comes with a license to the ear of an elk immediately after harvest and before the carcass is moved. In addition, within 24 hours, each hunter who harvests an elk must take it, along with his or her hunting license and elk license, to the Game Commission check station, where the elk are weighed and samples are collected to test for Chronic Wasting Disease, brucellosis and tuberculosis.

The elk check station is located at the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day of the season.

Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans thanked all who participated in Pennsylvania’s annual elk-license drawing which included more than 56,000 people this year.

“Pennsylvania’s world-class elk provide an incredible, one-of-a-kind – and often once-in-a-lifetime – opportunity like none other in Penn’s Woods,” Burhans said. “It’s no wonder why hunters mark their calendars to be sure they submit their applications before the July 31 deadline each year. For those who will be setting out next week on unforgettable Pennsylvania elk hunts, good luck. It’s an experience you’ll always treasure.”