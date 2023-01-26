(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) released a map of the top threats by county for the commonwealth on Thursday, Jan. 26.
The map has a list of multiple threats such as dam failure, severe wind, landslides, tornadoes, and even nuclear incidents, just to name a few.
Below is a list of Midstate counties and their respective top threats:
- Adams County: Flooding, drought, and winter storms
- Cumberland County: Flooding, tornadoes, and winter storms
- Dauphin County: Flooding, winter storms, and transportation incidents
- Franklin County: Infrastructure Collapse, fire, and hazardous materials
- Juniata County: Flooding, drought, severe winter weather
- Lancaster County: Tornaodes, radon, and flooding
- Lebanon County: Utility interruption, nuclear incidents, and transportation incidents.
- Mifflin County: Flooding, winter storms, and transportation incidents
- Perry County: Flooding, drought, severe winter weather
- York County: Severe winter weather, nuclear incidents, environmental hazards.
You can see the full map that PEMA released with all counties below.