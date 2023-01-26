(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) released a map of the top threats by county for the commonwealth on Thursday, Jan. 26.

The map has a list of multiple threats such as dam failure, severe wind, landslides, tornadoes, and even nuclear incidents, just to name a few.

Below is a list of Midstate counties and their respective top threats:

Adams County: Flooding, drought, and winter storms

Flooding, drought, and winter storms Cumberland County : Flooding, tornadoes, and winter storms

: Flooding, tornadoes, and winter storms Dauphin County: Flooding, winter storms, and transportation incidents

Flooding, winter storms, and transportation incidents Franklin County: Infrastructure Collapse, fire, and hazardous materials

Infrastructure Collapse, fire, and hazardous materials Juniata County: Flooding, drought, severe winter weather

Flooding, drought, severe winter weather Lancaster County: Tornaodes, radon, and flooding

Tornaodes, radon, and flooding Lebanon County: Utility interruption, nuclear incidents, and transportation incidents.

Utility interruption, nuclear incidents, and transportation incidents. Mifflin County: Flooding, winter storms, and transportation incidents

Flooding, winter storms, and transportation incidents Perry County: Flooding, drought, severe winter weather

Flooding, drought, severe winter weather York County: Severe winter weather, nuclear incidents, environmental hazards.

You can see the full map that PEMA released with all counties below.