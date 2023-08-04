(WHTM) – Governor Josh Shapiro signed a bill Friday that expanded the Property Tax and Rent Rebate Program.

Shapiro proposed the program during his campaign and he says it will ease the burden of rising costs for Pennsylvania seniors.

Nearly 175,000 more people will qualify and many of the 400,000 seniors who already qualify will see their rebates nearly double.

The maximum rebate for seniors rises from $650 to $1,000. The law also increases the income cap for renters and homeowners to $45,000 a year and ties the cap to increases in the cost of living so seniors don’t lose out if their Social Security payments increase.

“When I traveled across the Commonwealth on my campaign last year, I heard firsthand from seniors who told me that we need to do more to help them keep up with rising prices. Whether I was here in Scranton or out in Erie, an overwhelming number of older Pennsylvanians told me they were struggling under the burden of rising costs – and I promised that my Administration would lead the way by tackling rising costs and putting money back in your pockets,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “That’s why today, I am proud to be here in Scranton to sign HB1100. After more than 17 years, this bill provides a crucial update to the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program that will finally ensure more of our seniors get the relief they need. This bill, which passed with bipartisan support, proves we can come together for our seniors, and give them the relief they need to improve their quality of life.”

The program hadn’t been updated since 2006.