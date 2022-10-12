A new list from Forbes has determined the richest person in each state — as well as the source of their money. (Getty)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity has announced the winners of the Treasury’s 529 Day promotion, which was available for new PA 529 GSP accounts opened in May.

According to the Treasury, the winning account owners, Zach and Brittany Hebert of Allegheny County. They have received a deposit of $5,290 in their new PA 529 Guaranteed Savings Plan (GSP) account opened for their son.

The 529 Day Promotion also included 59 county-specific winners of $529 deposits for their new PA 529 GSP accounts. Awards were available for all 67 counties as part of the promotion, and 59 counties had at least one new account opened.

All award deposits were paid for with surplus earnings from the GSP fund.

“It’s tremendous to be able to help families save for their child’s future in this impactful way,” Garrity said. “This one-time infusion will certainly boost the Hebert family’s savings for their child, and I hope their story will motivate more families to start saving with PA 529. I look forward to providing more incentives for PA 529 account owners, and to those who may be thinking about opening a PA 529.”

According to the Treasury, PA 529 College and Career Savings Program accounts are “designed to help PA families steadily and strategically save for future educational expenses – including universities, community colleges and trade schools – with significant state and federal tax advantages.”

“I was so excited to win,” said Wayne County winner Susan Grosso. “I just moved to PA and decided to start my kid’s college savings in my new home state. I rarely win contests, but my kids are the real winners here.”

PA 529 plans can be used for a variety of qualifying technical, collegiate, apprenticeship, and K-12 educational expenses at most schools in the United States.