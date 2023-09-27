HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– The Pennsylvania Farm Show draws thousands of people to the Midstate to partake in agricultural events, and today the theme for its 108th year was announced.

The theme of the 2024 PA Farm Show is “Connecting Our Communities,” and will run from Saturday, Jan. 6 through Saturday, Jan. 13 at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.

“Visiting the PA Farm Show is like taking a journey through the heart of agriculture, where you’ll connect with the roots of our food, the spirit of our farming communities, and the boundless possibilities for finding your own path in this industry,” Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center Executive Director Sharon Myers said. “Whether it is your first visit or you come every year, the PA Farm Show is the best place to cultivate connections with agriculture.”.

The famous 1,000-pound butter sculpture, sheep shearing competitions, and cooking demonstrations are just some of the events attendees will see at the Farm Show.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Reading announced the theme while he was visiting the Eat Real Food Mobile Market at Paxinosa Elementary School in Easton.

The Eat Real Mobile Food Market was started by local nonprofit organizations that joined together to support a stronger local food system.

“The Pennsylvania Farm Show is a living story of Pennsylvania agriculture, connecting those who are fed, nourished, and enriched by our industry to those whose lives and livelihoods depend on it,” Secretary Redding said. “Agriculture unites us. It is the food, fuel, and fiber we rely on for our quality of life and our economy. Food helps define our cultures and our identities.”