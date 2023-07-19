(WHTM) – Anyone going to a Pennsylvania Fine Wine & Good Spirit store should make sure they have cash on hand before heading out tonight.

According to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, some of their stores are reporting issues processing credit cards. The issue is not impacting all stores, but the number of stores impacted is unknown.

The Liquor Control Board is working with their payment processor to resolve the issue, but in the meantime, stores impacted by the issue will be cash only.