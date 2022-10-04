HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Fine Wine & Good Spirits is offering a big discount for anyone looking to stock up for the holidays.

The distributor is offering 50% off on more than 3,300 wines, spirits, and accessories both in-store and online at the Fine Wine & Good Spirits website.

Customers can visit FWGS.com to determine what clearance products are offered online and view in-store product availability.

According to the website, some of the cheapest spirits available are being sold in the sale for as little as $0.49. Some of the more expensive wines being offered in the sale were originally listed for $799.99 but are now available for $399.99.

Orders of more than $99 are eligible for free shipping in Pennsylvania and all sales are final. If you have an order delivered you will need to receive the order in person with an ID and packages will not be left on porches.