(WHTM) – Pennsylvania firefighters are traveling out west to help with wildfires in California.

Twenty State Bureau of Forestry members met in Harrisburg Friday to get gear ready.

They’ll now drive across the country to northern California where there have been wildfires for nearly two weeks.

Wildfires in California are a different battle because trees are taller and the terrain is more treacherous.

One crew member told abc27 that this is what they live for.

“It is something that does get into your blood,” said Nathan Fite, of the Pennsylvania Bureau of Forestry. “You kinda start to anticipate it, I always figure August I know that stuff’s gonna start heat up out west and they’ll need resources. Pennsylvania’s helping support the whole program of wildfire suppression, so it’s neat to be a part of that as well.”

The crew will work out there for two weeks.