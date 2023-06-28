PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Fireworks are a great way to celebrate the Fourth of July. But if these items are used improperly or if state or local laws are not followed, they may result in a fine, injury, and even death.

Pennsylvania has many laws regarding fireworks and abc27 has put together what you need to know before you light the fuse on a firework.

NOTE: Local municipalities may have stricter laws and ordinances regarding fireworks. Always check with your local government on what the laws, ordinances, and regulations are before using fireworks.

What kind of fireworks can you purchase and use in Pennsylvania?

According to Pennsylvania State Police, consumers can purchase and use consumer-grade fireworks, also known as Class C fireworks. These include firecrackers, Roman candles, bottle rockets, and other products that contain a maximum of 50 milligrams of explosive materials.

Products that contain more than two grains or 130 milligrams of explosive material and aerial shells containing more than 60 grams of pyrotechnic compositions are classified as display fireworks. These are used by professionals with a permit from the municipality where the display will take place.

Who can purchase fireworks in Pennsylvania?

Consumer-grade fireworks can only be purchased, possessed, and used by those who are over the age of 18. The law states that ground and handheld sparkling devices, and novelties such as snakes, poppers, and snaps are not included in consumer fireworks.

Where can I purchase fireworks in Pennsylvania?

State Police notes that consumers can purchase these items from stand-alone, permanent structures which are licensed by the Department of Agriculture. Consumer fireworks may also be purchased online, but the delivery of consumer fireworks to a purchaser shall take place at a licensed, permanent structure.

What are firework restrictions in Pennsylvania?

The following restrictions are in place regarding consumer fireworks in Pennsylvania.

They cannot be ignited or discharged on either public or private property without permission of the property owner

It cannot be directed at another person, building, or vehicle.

They cannot be discharged or ignited 150 feet from a building or vehicle regardless if either is owned by the user of the consumer fireworks.

Fireworks cannot be discharged while the person is under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

What restrictions can municipalities impose on fireworks?

Pennsylvania State Police says the following on municipality restrictions

Municipalities may restrict the use of consumer fireworks between 10 p.m. and 10 a.m. except: July 2, 3, 4, and Dec. 31 when they may be used until 1 a.m. If July 4 falls on a Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday they may be used until 1 a.m. on the immediately preceding and following Friday and Saturday.



What is the penalty for violating a state firework law

The Pennsylvania Code states the following penalties for violating a certain firework law:

If one is using consumer fireworks in violation of the laws commits a summary offense and will be punishable by a fine of not more than $500. If an offense is committed within three years of a prior conviction will be punishable by a fine of not more than $1,000.

If one is selling consumer fireworks in violation of the laws commits a second-degree misdemeanor. If convicted shall, in addition to any other penalty authorized by law, be punishable by a fine of not less than $10,000. If an offense is committed within three years of a prior conviction will be punishable by a fine of not less than $15,000 and their license revoked.

If one is using or selling display fireworks in violation of the laws commits a third-degree felony and if convicted shall in addition to any other penalty authorized by law, be punishable by a fine of not less than $10,000. A subsequent offense committed within three years of a prior conviction will be a third-degree felony. If convicted, shall, in addition to any other penalty authorized by law, be punishable by a fine of not less than $15,000.

The entire statute can be found here

Pennsylvania State Police says the following restrictions may be imposed:

The following may take, remove or cause to be removed all stocks of consumer or display fireworks sold, used, stored, or held in violation of this law: Pennsylvania State Police Act 120 certified municipal police officers A sheriff or sheriff’s deputy A member of a Pennsylvania bomb squad accredited by the FBI and certified in hazardous devices training



State Police reminds consumers of fireworks to check with their local municipality for applicable local ordinances.