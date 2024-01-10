LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — First responders in Pennsylvania are being honored for their life-saving efforts.

In Lititz, first responders were called for a 54-year-old man who collapsed in his kitchen and stopped breathing on Dec. 27. The man’s family called 911 and immediately began providing CPR.

Police were the first to arrive at the scene and they took over CPR efforts and even used an AED before fire and EMS services were able to make it. Firefighters then administered high-performance CPR while EMS established IV access.

As the man was being taken to the hospital by Warwick Community Ambulance, paramedics saw a return of spontaneous circulation.

Just a few days later, the ambulance crew who responded to the scene ended up being requested for a patient transfer who was none of than the Lititz man they saved. The man showed a full recovery and was very grateful.

A ceremony honoring the first responders will be held at the Lititz Fire Company at 6 p.m. on Jan. 22