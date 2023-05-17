(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s Board has approved a proposal to raise rates for fishing licenses and permits for next year.

The license rate for Pennsylvania residents would go up by $2.50 each. Non-resident fees would go up $4, with the biggest price hike affecting senior resident lifetime licenses, which will increase by $10.

The commission says that revenues from the fee adjustments will generate around $2.4-2.9 million annually for the Commission’s Fish Fund, which supports fishing-related programs.

This proposal will now be shared with the Pennsylvania House and Senate Game and Fisheries Committee for review.