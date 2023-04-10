HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania food banks, pantries, shelters, and soup kitchens are now eligible to apply for the $1.6 million Emergency Food Assistance Reach and Resiliency Grant.

The Department of Agriculture says the grant aims to expand access to emergency food assistance in isolated or underserved rural or low-income communities.

“No one should go hungry in a state with the wealth and bounty we have in Pennsylvania,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “But far too often families do not know where their next meal is coming from and they need our help. Expanding the capacity of local agencies to supply fresh, healthy food to families in need is just one part of a much broader Shapiro Administration strategy to work toward a healthier, more secure Pennsylvania.”

Grants are available to organizations distributing TEFAP through contracts with the state, county, or a county-designated Lead Agency. Nonprofits that provide food assistance and are interested in becoming TEFAP distribution agencies can contact their county Lead Agency to learn more.

Funded projects may include expanded cold storage, warehouse space and equipment, delivery vehicles for food distribution, and materials to publicize the availability of TEFAP foods.

Applications can be submitted until 5 p.m. on May 26.