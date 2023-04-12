(WHTM) — Here is everything you need to know about 2023’s “Spring Gobbler Season,” according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

The youth hunt, a special season for eligible junior hunters with a license, will take place on Saturday, April 22. Only one spring gobbler is allowed to be taken during the youth hunt.

The statewide season will take place from April 29 through May 13. Hunting is allowed 30 minutes before sunrise until noon. From May 15 through May 30, hunting is allowed 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset. The daily limit for the statewide season is one, and the season limit is two.

A second spring gobbler can only be legally taken by hunters with a valid, special wild turkey license. You can purchase a second spring gobbler license before April 28.

For more information regarding spring gobbler season, reference the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s website.