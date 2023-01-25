PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Game Commission announced the return of their LIVE Black Bear Den Cam.

The LIVE Black Bear Den Cam allows viewers the rare opportunity to get a first person perspective of what goes in inside a black bear den.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to a Facebook post made by the PA Game Commission, the black bear den is made up of a black bear sow, which is a female bear, and her baby cubs.

According to the PA Game Commission, the live camera is set up in conjunction with a broadcasting and media company named HDOnTAP.

In addition to the black bear cam, the PA Game Commission also has various other wildlife cameras across the keystone state, consisting of:

Bald Eagle watching in Hanover

Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area cam

This year, the Live Black Bear Cam is located in northeastern Pennsylvania in Pike County. To watch the LIVE Black Bear Cam you can click here!

According to the PA Game Commission, black bears are scattered across three-quarters of the state – however, black bear sightings have been recorded in all counties.

Currently, there are approximately 18,000 black bears across Pennsylvania.