GREGG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission is seeking information regarding the poaching of an illegally taken trophy-class white-tailed deer.
According to the Game Commission, the 10-point buck was found along Route 44 in Union County, adjacent to the federal penitentiary.
The Game Commission says the game warden’s investigation concluded the deer was shot with a small caliber firearm on October 3 around 11 p.m.
According to the Game Commission, if the violation involves the killing of big game animals, or threatened or endangered species, an additional $500 penalty may be added to fines levied upon those found guilty of Game and Wildlife Code violations.
The $500 enhanced penalty goes into a special fund from which half the amount ($250) may be paid to the individual who provided the information that led to the conviction.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call 1-833-PGC-WILD or the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001.