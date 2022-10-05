The Pennsylvania Game Commission is investigating the poaching of an illegally taken trophy-class white-tailed deer.

GREGG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission is seeking information regarding the poaching of an illegally taken trophy-class white-tailed deer.

According to the Game Commission, the 10-point buck was found along Route 44 in Union County, adjacent to the federal penitentiary.

The Game Commission says the game warden’s investigation concluded the deer was shot with a small caliber firearm on October 3 around 11 p.m.

According to the Game Commission, if the violation involves the killing of big game animals, or threatened or endangered species, an additional $500 penalty may be added to fines levied upon those found guilty of Game and Wildlife Code violations.

The $500 enhanced penalty goes into a special fund from which half the amount ($250) may be paid to the individual who provided the information that led to the conviction.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call 1-833-PGC-WILD or the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001.