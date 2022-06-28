PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) is seeking input from the public for surveying wild turkeys this summer. The Pennsylvania Wild Turkey Sighting Survey opens on July 1 and will run through August 31.

Members of the public who participate in the survey will help the PGC determine total wild turkey populations and the long-term reproductive success within the Commonwealth.

Any wild turkey sightings can be reported through the game commission’s website at www.pgcdatacollection.pa.gov/TurkeyBroodSurvey.

“The turkey survey enhances our agency’s internal survey, which serves as a long-term index of turkey reproduction and is used in our turkey population model,” said Game Commission Turkey Biologist Mary Jo Casalena. “Participants should report all turkeys seen, whether gobblers, hens with broods, or hens without broods.”

Multiple factors impact wild turkey productivity, such as spring weather, habitat, previous-winter food abundance, predation, and last fall’s harvest.

Above-average wild turkey reproductive success last year (3.1 poults per hen) combined with a more conservative fall hunting season in 2021 has allowed a higher number of turkeys to survive into the 2022 spring breeding season.

“Thanks to the popularity of this survey in Pennsylvania, we have high confidence in our estimates,” Casalena emphasized. “Let’s maintain these results in 2022 and even increase participation.”