(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission says they will release fewer pheasants to “safeguard the agency’s pheasant program” after avian flu was detected at a Northumberland County game farm.

While the farm where the state receives pheasants has not had a positive HPAI test, it is also located in Northumberland County. The Game Commission says the proximity between the two pheasant facilities “represents a concern” that would jeopardize the future of the Game Commission’s pheasant program.

The Game Commission says the eastern part of the state will have pheasant releases only this week with properties that receive birds seeing two releases combined as one.

They will also hold onto all the hen pheasants and about 5% of their roosters. If avian flu remains out of the state’s partner facility, there will be a temporary transfer to the Game Commission’s Loyalsock Game Farm.

“These relatively minor adjustments, however, could significantly reduce the risk of an HPAI outbreak with potentially devastating impacts for pheasant hunters,” said the Game Commission.

Officials hope these measures can prevent future spread and reduce the impact of avian flu.

“This wasn’t a decision the Game Commission took lightly, because we know that pheasant hunters have been looking forward to the late small game season pheasant releases and will be inconvenienced by our making these adjustments on short notice,” said Ian Gregg, Wildlife Operations Division Chief. “However, we believe this precautionary approach is the right thing to do because it will significantly reduce the risk of disease impacts that would be far more devastating to pheasant hunting in the long run.”

Concerns surrounding avian flu have already caused live birds, fowl, and eggs to be banned from the Pennsylvania Farm Show next month after a large avian flu outbreak earlier this year.

At this time, the Department of Agriculture says poultry and eggs continue to be safe to eat and human health is not at risk.

Sick or dead domesticated birds should be reported to the Department of Agriculture at 717-772-2852. Reports of sick or dead wild birds can be sent to the Pennsylvania Game Commission at 610-926-3136 or the USDA.