LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Two State Game Wardens were recognized by the Pennsylvania Game Commission for rescuing a deer with an object stuck on its neck.

According to the Game Commission, residents reported a deer with a large white object stuck around its neck.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On July 21 State Game Wardens Jared Turner and Jake Klinger found the deer near Shickshinny with a feeder on its neck.

The Game Wardens were able to tranquilize the deer and remove the feeder from its neck.

Photos shared by the Game Commission showed the feeder being cut off of the deer’s neck and it walking back into the woods.

The deer was released alive and healthy.