PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission has announced that tree and shrub seedlings are now being offered by the commission’s Howard Nursery.

The commission stated that the seedling order form is not available online and that sales have started. The nursery grows tree and shrub seedlings for use on state game lands.

Any remaining surplus is available to Pennsylvania residents to purchase for wildlife food and cover, watershed protection, and other uses.

“It takes three years to grow conifers and sometimes two years to grow hardwood trees from seed,” explained Brian Stone, manager at Howard Nursery. “Our surplus of red oaks is great this season; and this year we have a limited supply of wild grape, northern spicebush, and flowering dogwood.

The seedlings are sold in units of 25 and the order form contains a selection of evergreens, deciduous trees, and shrubs which are mostly native to Pennsylvania and collected from Pennsylvanian sources. The order form can be accessed by clicking here.

Popular seedling favorites available this year are Norway spruce, red oak, sawtooth oak, flowering dogwood, and crabapple. Those interested in placing an order should call the Howard Nursery at 814-355-4434.