CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission has announced it has closed the shooting range on one of its game lands.

The shooting range on State Game Lands 43 will be closed in relation to the manhunt which is ongoing for Danelo Cavalcante, who escaped Chester County prison back on Aug. 31. The range will remain closed indefinitely.

The commission states that the remainder of the Game lands are open. Hunters are advised to be on the lookout for Cavalcante and are asked to take precautions while hunting in the area. Hunters are asked to not leave vehicles and to hide all valuables in vehicles while on the game land.

State Game Lands 43 is in Warwick and Nantmeal townships, Chester County, and Robeson, Union and Caernarvon townships, Berks County.

“We want game lands users to stay safe, and that starts with staying informed,” Burhans said. “While the fugitive’s exact whereabouts are unknown, we do know he recently was in the area of State Game Lands 43, and that’s something hunters and others on the game lands need to take into consideration until new information surfaces or the search concludes.”

The Game Commission says that the risk of shooting range users is that they could provide a source of firearms for Calvelcante, which was one reason why the range was closed.

Hunters and other game land users, some of whom likely operate trail cameras on the game lands, are encouraged to report any potential sightings of the fugitive to the police.