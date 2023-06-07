HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has announced they have received their 20,000th voluntary request to be excluded from entering and being a part of gaming activities in casinos across the state.

The Casino Self-Exclusion Program was established in 2006 and permits a person to request if they want to be banned from entering and gambling at a Pennsylvania casino or a retail sports wagering location for either one year, five years, or a lifetime.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

While a person is on this list, gaming facilities must refuse wagers from and deny any gaming privileges from that person. They must also deny check cashing, and player club membership. complimentary goods and services, junket participation, and other similar privileges and benefits.

“The Casino Self-Exclusion Program, along with the agency’s 3 other self-exclusion programs, are effective and proven tools that allow for individuals to regain control over their lives, and to learn about other recovery resources,” said Elizabeth Lanza, Director of the Office of Compulsive and Problem Gambling (OCPG). “The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board encourages anyone who thinks they may have a gambling problem to seek treatment and consider taking advantage of the voluntary Self-Exclusion Programs.”

Data taken from the program, which is based on interview responses during the self-exclusion intake process, shows the following.

4,335 (21%) of the 20,000 individuals in Pennsylvania have chosen the lifetime ban

There are a total of 12,811 males and 7,189 females that have enrolled in the self-exclusion program

Individuals on this list range between 21 and 102 years of age; and,1,026 self-excluded individuals chose to re-enroll in the program after previously removing their name from the list, including 307 who selected a lifetime ban at re-enrollment

For those wanting to enroll in any of the self-exclusion programs, you can click here for more information. Additional information and links for self-help tools, self-exclusion, and gambling disorders are also available on the link above.