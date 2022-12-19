HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board says more than $452 million was generated in November 2022.

The $452,357,922, generated last month is an increase of 4.59% compared to revenue generated in November 2021.

The report released Monday combined the total revenue generated from all forms of gaming along with fantasy contests during November 2022.

“While year-over-year growth is naturally slowing with Pennsylvania sports betting market maturity, the state continues to prove itself as a sports and betting mecca. November’s handle of $789.2 million fell just short of October’s record-breaking mark by only 1%, but it beat November 2021 by 3.6%. Even with Phillies betting completed, November was another strong showing in Pennsylvania.

“Coming off of a national record-setting month for gross gaming revenue, the Pennsylvania online casino market continues to rival that of any other state. November continued the trend by setting a new best for any U.S. iGaming market with $155.9 million in gross revenue, bringing lifetime tax revenue closer to $1.1 billion, the most of any state.”

Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs).