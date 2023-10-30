PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM)– Pennsylvania is closer than ever to getting rid of a law regulating frozen desserts.

The law dates back to 1965, and created strict testing requirements designed to ensure food safety. It also has very specific definitions of what constitutes a frozen dessert.

Senate Bill 152 repeals the 1965 bill, which deems “frozen desserts” as “ice cream, frozen custard, French ice cream, French custard ice cream, artificially sweetened ice cream, artificially sweetened ice milk, ice milk, freezer made milkshakes, fruit sherbet, water ice, quiescently frozen confection, quiescently frozen dairy confection, whipped cream confection, bisque tortoni, mellorine frozen desserts as all such products are commonly known, together with any mix used in such frozen desserts and any products which are similar in appearance, odor, or taste to such products or are prepared or frozen as such products are customarily prepared or frozen, whether made with dairy or non-dairy products.”

Many in the legislature say the state law has become redundant because federal regulations now get the job done, and believe the old law puts expensive burdens on business owners.

The Senate passed a repeal of the frozen dessert law and it’s now on its way to passing the House.