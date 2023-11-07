(WHTM) – On Monday Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro signed four more bills into law.

One bill that residents have heard of for months is the frozen dessert law repeal, which removes a 1960s rule defining what a frozen dessert is and how it should be handled.

Previously frozen desserts in Pennsylvania were defined as “ice cream, frozen custard, French ice cream, French custard ice cream, artificially sweetened ice cream, artificially sweetened ice milk, ice milk, freezer-made milkshakes, fruit sherbet, water ice, quiescently frozen confection, quiescently frozen dairy confection, whipped cream confection, bisque tortoni, mellorine frozen desserts as all such products are commonly known, together with any mix used in such frozen desserts and any products which are similar in appearance, odor, or taste to such products or are prepared or frozen as such products are customarily prepared or frozen, whether made with dairy or non-dairy products.”

A second bill was also well publicized; allowing teachers to wear religious garb. The law repeals a 19490s rule that teachers could not wear religious garb, emblems, or insignia such as a cross or head scarf.

The State House recently passed the law overwhelmingly with 200 voting in support and only one opposed. In January the State Senate unanimously approved the bill.

“William Penn built our commonwealth on religious freedom and tolerance. It is about time Pennsylvania crossed this archaic law out of its books,” said State Sen. Kristen Phillips-Hill, who introduced the bill. “I look forward to the governor’s signature on this bill to ensure our Commonwealth upholds Penn’s founding principle that protects people of all faiths by upholding our First Amendment rights in the classroom.”

A third bill now signed into law allows military children to access registration and enrollment to a school district if their family intends to transfer into it. Districts must now create or revise policy that allows for registration or enrollment prior to established residency. Proof of residency must be provided to the school 45 days after the rival date specific in military orders.

The fourth law now renames the Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board to the Milk Board. The Milk Board does not market and sell milk, but rather sets prices and regulates sellers.