(WHTM)– Governor Josh Shapiro on Monday announced that Pennsylvania has added multiple new laws.

The seven bills signed by Shapiro deal with issues such as dogs, school buses, and Pennsylvania residency status for those at military outposts and license recertification for state workers. Bridges across the Commonwealth were also dedicated as part of the new legislation.

Shapiro signed SB 851, introduced by Senator Wayne Langerholic (R-Cambria, Centre, and Clearfield), which will “extend and revamp the school bus stop arm automated enforcement program.”

“This legislation will protect our children, plain and simple,” said Sen. Langerholc. “I am pleased we were able to act in a bipartisan manner to get this legislation to the Governor’s desk for his signature.”

Those who are stationed at a military outpost in Pennsylvania are now granted limited residency status under HB 804. The bill states that “conferring limited residency status on military personnel, their dependents and civilian personnel assigned to an active duty station in Pennsylvania,” further providing for residency of students.”

Payments for medical services in Pennsylvania have changed under HB 1351. The bill looks to “further providing for medical assistance payments for institutional care and providing for emergency transportation services and for case-mix rates for nursing facilities; in Statewide quality care assessment, further providing for definitions, for implementation, for administration, for restricted account and for expiration; continuing the Pennsylvania Rural Health Redesign Center Authority and the Pennsylvania Rural Health Redesign Center Fund; and making a repeal.”

Changes were made to the state dog law in Pennsylvania with the signing of SB 746, which makes changes to the way licenses are issued, rules for kennels, and reinforces penalties against violators.

HB 404 would, “in professional and occupational licenses, further providing for retention of licenses and certifications of persons entering military service,” according to the bill’s memo.

SB 141 would make changes “in decorations, medals, badges and awards, further providing for authorized decorations, medals, badges and awards.”

“As military tensions arise across the globe, it’s important for us to be able to recognize strategic allies, like Lithuania, which has had a formal relationship with the Pennsylvania National Guard through the State Partnership Program for 30 years,” said State Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-Franklin), who proposed the original legislation. “This legislation allows us to additionally honor the brave Korean soldiers who fought alongside American service members in Vietnam.

More information about the new laws can be found online by clicking here.