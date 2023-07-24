HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Legislators have decided not to appeal the Commonwealth Court’s decision, finding that Pennsylvania’s public school funding system violates the state constitution.

Specifically, they let a key deadline over the weekend come and go without appealing, and that means the ruling stands. This Commonwealth court case goes back years. A decision earlier this year required the general assembly to change the way schools are funded.

A group of school districts, including the School District of Lancaster, sued the Department of Education and generally Republican Legislative leaders, saying some districts, including ones in urban areas, get less than their share of the funding. They ended up winning that lawsuit.

Now Senate GOP leaders have not appealed, with the deadline to do that was on Friday night at midnight. So, what’s next?

“It’s time for our leaders in Harrisburg to work together to comply with the court’s ruling. Our school district needs Title One staff and pre-kindergarten staff. We need lower class sizes. We need money to fund our buildings so we get them up to 21st-century standards,” Superintendent for the Panther Valley School District David McAndrew said.

“The decision gives the legislature the opportunity to find a solution on the part of the Basic Education Funding Commission with Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill from York County. And we’re going to try to come up with a way to make sure that we’re providing adequate resources for the schools, but also protecting the rights and the, you know, the taxpayer’s money, the ones who are actually paying for this education,” Senator Greg Rothman (R-Cumberland, Perry and Dauphin) said.

Republicans have generally said it is not a matter of more money, but it is a matter of getting the funding formula right.