PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro says he will not issue any execution warrants during his term and called for the abolishment of the death penalty.

From 1995 to ’99 three people have been executed by lethal injection in Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.

In Pennsylvania, the death penalty can only be applied in cases where a defendant is found guilty of first-degree murder if aggravating factors are present in the conviction.

The Governor acknowledged that those on death row “have committed serious crimes. They deserve to be put behind bars for a good long time, if not for life.”

He said he is not speaking towards the integrity of the convictions, but “rather whether death is a just and appropriate punishment for the state to inflict on its citizens.”

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, there are currently 101 people currently on death row.

The Governor said the first execution warrant of his term came across his desk this month.