SCROTRUN, Pa. (WHTM) — Great Wolf Lodge recently unveiled its new 40,000 square-foot water park expansion and is now entering into the final multi-million dollar renovation of its Pennsylvania location.

According to Great Wolf Lodge, they recently celebrated the official opening of multiple new guest experiences that were added as a result of their $125 million renovation project.

Some of these new experiences consist of:

40,000-square-foot expansion to The Great Geyser Water Park, which includes the construction of seven new slides and the refurbishment of their Cub Paw Pool.

New outdoor entertainment area, which features a resort-style pool, a hot tub, and seating. Adjacent to the outdoor pool is also the new Outpost Bar & Grill.

Two new restaurants; one called Timber Tables & Kitchen which opens on August 31, and the other called Fireside.

30 new Woodland Villas, which can accommodate up to 10 guests. These villas come equipped with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Guests can also purchase two connecting villas to accommodate 20 guests. The new Woodland Villas will be opening this fall 2023.

Significant expansion of the Mountain Tower resort, which added 202 additional rooms, bringing their total to 632 rooms. The Mountain Tower will also now feature two new room categories which are: Deluxe Kid Cabin Suites and Deluxe Wolf Den Suites. These new suites combine a traditional Family Suite with a themed suite.

“With the completion of our $125 million renovation, it’s safe to say the family experience at Great Wolf Lodge Pocono Mountains is better than ever,” Bill Colavito, General Manager for Great Wolf Lodge Pocono Mountains said. “We enhanced and elevated every aspect of the resort, and families that visited our resort before renovations were completed, are going to be amazed when they come back.”

To celebrate the “fully reimagined” Pocono Mountains resort, Great Wolf Lodge will offer a special discount of up to 50% off of their standard rates. According to Great Wolf Lodge, the promotion will run through December 21, 2023, but guests must reserve their suite before August 16, 2023, to qualify.

To qualify for the deal, guests must use promo code MORE2LOVE

For more information or to book a stay at Great Wolf Lodge you can visit their website at www.greatwolf.com or call 1-888-983-9653.