PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — New data from State Farm shows that Pennsylvania is number one when it comes to accident claims involving animals.

State Farm estimates that over 1.8 million animal collision claims were filed across the industry between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023. Pennsylvania had the highest number of claims with an estimated 153,397 filed in the same period. Michigan came in second with 133,636 claims, then Texas with 96,000 claims, North Carolina with 88,770, and Ohio with 82,395 claims filed.

State Farm said that deer collisions led to the top animal being struck. That was followed by rodents, dogs, raccoons, and then coyotes. The most dangerous months for animal collisions are between October and December.

State Farm offers the following tips when it comes to how to handle or avoid an animal collision.

Slow down, especially if you see an animal close to the road.

Stay alert. Scan the road for animals at any time of the day or night.

Pay attention to “deer crossing” and other animal signs.

Reduce distractions. Put the cell phone away.

Brake as necessary. If you can avoid hitting the animal, reduce your speed, honk your horn, and tap your brakes to warn other drivers.

Don’t swerve. If a crash with an animal is inevitable, maintain control of your vehicle and don’t veer off the road.

Use high beams. Flicking your high beams on wildlife may cause the animal to scurry away.

Be aware of peak season. Animal crashes, especially deer, happen most often during

October through December, which is hunting and mating season.

Watch for animals on the road between dusk and dawn.

Watch for herds. If you see one deer, there are probably more nearby.

