PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania-based health care system UPMC announced on Thursday, Jan. 12 that it will be increasing its minimum starting wages for entry-level positions to $18 an hour by January 2025.

According to the company, the change in wage will happen at UPMC locations in Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, and Williamsport- area hospitals, outpatient clinics, ambulatory centers, and other facilities.

Minimum starting wages for entry-level positions at UPMC’s additional sites in Southwest Pennsylvania, Western Pennsylvania, Western Maryland, and Southwest New York will reach $18 an hour by January 2026.

“In 2016, we were the first health care system in Pennsylvania to announce and achieve $15 an hour and this next step demonstrates our commitment to support our workforce and attract new talent. Once again, UPMC is the first health care employer in the state to make this commitment, and we are proud to lead the way to $18 an hour,” said John Galley, UPMC senior vice president, and chief human resources officer.

Wages and benefits for UPMC employees represented by unions will continue to be negotiated by their respective unions.