LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Lycoming County high school football player’s condition has rapidly declined after he collapsed during a game on Friday, Sept. 8.

According to the Jersey Shore Area School District, the student’s “condition has rapidly declined and the medical prognosis is not good.”

The player, Max Engle, collapsed Friday night at the end of a varsity football game and was taken by ambulance to a hospital. On Tuesday, Sept. 12 the school district shared an update on his condition.

They announced that he was not doing well on social media and asked the community to keep him in their prayers.

In this challenging time, our thoughts and prayers go out to Max and his family, who have expressed appreciation for all of the support. The family is continuing to ask for privacy. We understand that this news is difficult to process, and it impacts our entire community deeply. We encourage you to continue to extend your support, thoughts, and prayers to Max and his family during this difficult time. Jersey Shore Area School District said in a Facebook post

The school said in previous social media posts that they are working on plans to raise money for the family during the next football game.