BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Berks County home was burglarized after a man told an elderly resident he was there to install fiber optic lines.

Pennsylvania State Police say on Aug. 4 an elderly victim opened their back door to an unknown man who said he was there to install fiber optic lines.

The unknown man walked through the house and brought the victim to the front porch while other suspects entered the home and took a safe containing multiple items.

The victim reported seeing two trucks, one of which was white. The safe taken from the home was reported to be over 100 years old, black in color, and with a label of Dietrick Bros on the front.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to contact State Police in Hamburg at 610-562-6885.