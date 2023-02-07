ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four home invasions, a kidnapped man, and a stolen truck in Altoona led three police departments to arrest a homeless man Monday evening.

Robert Powers, 37 (Blair County Prison)

Altoona police, along with Logan Township police and Pennsylvania State Police, arrested 37-year-old Robert Powers Monday evening after Powers allegedly caused chaos throughout the city and Logan township, even telling one homeowner “I’m Batman,” as he tried to overpower her.

According to the criminal complaint, Powers forced his way into four different homes in the late afternoon on February 6. The events started at a home on the 800 block of 6th Avenue where Powers was said to have broken down the door of an ex before leaving after realizing they weren’t home.

Police reported that they were then called to the 1000 block of 6th Avenue where a man, later identified as Powers, walked in through an unlocked door and confronted a woman living there. The woman told police he put her in a bear hug and placed a hand over her mouth and told her “I’m Batman.” She was able to get free from the man and he left the house, the complaint reads.

From there, police said that Powers made his way to a home on the 300 block of 7th Avenue where he found a man outside of the residence. Powers allegedly put the man in a chokehold and dragged him into the house. The man told police that Powers went through his pockets and took his money and a pocket knife that he held the man hostage with. Powers allegedly turned the man’s gas stove on high and forced him outside into his truck before driving off.

Police reported that Powers then made his way across town with the man to Chestnut Avenue, heading toward the Juniata section of Altoona, topping speeds of 100 miles per hour, according to the man’s account.

Powers allegedly crashed the truck into a white Jeep on Grandview Road. When a woman came out of the home, Powers got out of the truck and produced a knife, according to the witness accounts. She told police she went back inside and locked the door with a deadbolt, but Powers was able to kick it open.

The witness told police that Powers stated, multiple times, “Why did you do this, mom?” before heading back outside. The woman called 911, but Powers came back into the house. Police noted that dispatch said they heard Powers while talking to the woman state “Now what did you do?” before the call was disconnected.

Altoona police were then called for the active home invasion to back up Logan Township Police. Pennsylvania State Police also arrived at the scene on Grandview Road. After resisting getting out of the white Jeep, an officer used a knee strike to Powers’ hip to get him to comply and with a struggle, get him into custody.

Powers allegedly admitted he may have done meth or bath salts. He was taken to UPMC for a blood draw.

Powers is now facing a slew of felony and misdemeanor charges. He was placed in Blair County Prison unable to post $500,000.