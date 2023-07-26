PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Homeowners across Pennsylvania will soon be able to apply for help with their home repairs.

Counties will soon be opening up applications for the Whole Home Repairs program. Residents can apply for grants to help with fixing up their homes.

The state has over $120 million to split up into counties across the state. Money from the program can be used to help pay for repairs to correct code violations, accessibility upgrades, and energy efficiency.

Dauphin County will begin taking applications on Thursday, July 27, and grants up to $50,000 are available. Homeowners qualify if household income does not exceed 80% of the median income in the area.

George Connor, who is the executive director of the Dauphin County Community and Economic Development Department, said many homeowners put repairs on the back burner because they need to take care of other expenses, like putting food on the table.

“In Pennsylvania and in the Northeastern part of the country, the weather is bad and so snow, ice, rain, tropical storms, whatever it may be just deteriorates homes and they need to be repaired. A lot of people are struggling financially and just don’t have the means to correct some of the deficiencies in their homes,” Connor said.

Other counties will also be joining the program as well.