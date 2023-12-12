(WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers have advanced a bill that would help cover the costs of electric school buses.

The House Education Committee voted 14-11 with all Democrats voting in favor and Republicans voting against the creation of the Electric School Bus Grant Program.

The grant program would allow the Department of Education to provide grants to schools, nonprofits, or a private entity to obtain and maintain electric school buses.

Grants would also cover the conversion of internal combustion engine school buses into electric-powered buses, upgrade charging infrastructure, and upgrade customer meters.

The department would also administer the program, provide technical assistance, and establish an application process to apply for the grant that includes criteria and procedures.

The Electric School Bus Grant Program Fund would be established within the State Treasury, which would administer funds for the program through funds appropriated by the General Assembly.

The bill faces additional potential votes in the House and Senate before it would become law.

According to the Electric School Bus Initiative, there are more than 1,800 electric school buses in 46 states and U.S. territories, which equals approximately 0.4% of all school buses in the country.

The ESBI says Pennsylvania has 136 “total committed electric school buses,” though many are not yet in operation.