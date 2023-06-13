HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania House committee passed a bill along party lines to increase the minimum wage on Tuesday.

The bill, which would raise the state’s minimum wage over several years, passed the House Labor & Industry Committee by a 12-9 vote with all Democrats in favor and Republicans opposed.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to State Representative Jason Dawkins (D-Philadelphia), the bill would increase Pennsylvania’s minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $11 an hour effective Jan. 1, 2024.

The minimum wage would then increase to $13 an hour in 2025 and $15 an hour in 2026. Following that, the minimum wage would be indexed to inflation and there would be cost of living increases beginning in 2027.

The bill also sets the minimum wage for tipped workers at 60% of the hourly minimum wage.

Pennsylvania has not raised its minimum wage since 2007 and remains one of the lowest in the northeast with each of its neighboring states having a higher minimum wage. New Hampshire is the only northeast state with a similar minimum wage.

The legislation still faces a vote in the Democrat-led House but likely faces bleak prospects in the Republican-controlled Senate.