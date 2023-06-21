HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed a bill on Wednesday, June 21, to bring back the Fresh Food Financing Initiative.

From 2004 to 2010 the initiative provided grants and low-interest loans for the construction, rehabilitation and expansion of grocery stores to areas in need.

“Today, we in the Pennsylvania House affirmed our commitment to ensuring all communities in our state have access to healthy, nutritious and fresh food,” Rep. Stephen Kinsey D-Philadelphia, the bill’s prime sponsor, said. “I’m glad to see us one step closer to bringing back the Fresh Food Financing Initiative- now, I urge my Senate colleagues to get this bill to the governor’s desk so it can be signed into law, and we can bring back this necessary initiative.”

The bills two other sponsors Rep. Danilo Burgos D-Philadelphia and Rep. Morgan Cephas D-Philadelphia also spoke in support of the legislation.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I am proud to see that our efforts have paid off,” Burgos said. “We are now a step closer to providing more fresh food purchasing options to residents in underserved areas. Fresh food cannot be accepted as a privilege of a few. We are moving legislation forward for the benefit of all Pennsylvanians.”

“We are determined to make the commonwealth a more equitable state, and the Pennsylvania Fresh Food Financing Initiative program would certainly make fresh produce accessible for hundreds of low-income and rural neighborhoods,” Cephas said. “We are glad to say that this legislation would not only make it easier for families to put fruits and vegetables on their tables but would also boost local agricultural products throughout Pennsylvania.”

The bill, H.B. 580, will now go to the Senate for consideration.