HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, June 26, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed a resolution that would extend Governor Josh Shapiro’s disaster emergency proclamation after a section of I-95 collapsed in Philadelphia.

House Resolution 154, which passed by a vote of 165-38, would extend the governor’s disaster proclamation until June 12, 2024, allowing PennDOT to secure emergency relief funding from the federal government to rebuild the bridge.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The current disaster proclamation is set to expire on July 3 unless the Pennsylvania Senate passes an identical resolution. The Pennsylvania Constitution has a 21-day limit on disaster proclamations made by the governor barring action from the General Assembly.

The portion of I-95 that collapsed officially reopened on Friday, June 23, 12 days after a tanker truck caught fire, closing a section of the highway.