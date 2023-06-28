HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On June 27, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed a bill that would allow the use of recycled materials in stuffed toys.

The bill, HB 1333, was sponsored by Rep. Jason Dawkins, D-Philadelphia, and passed the House by a vote of 163 to 40. The bills will now go to the Senate for further consideration.

“This is really just commonsense legislation,” Dawkins, said. “Not only is the use of recycled materials commonplace because it is safe and the materials undergo the same extensive testing as new materials, but it also allows toy manufacturers to reach their sustainability goals and is better for the environment.”

House Bill 1333 is a companion bill to SB 756, introduced by Pennsylvania Senators Devlin Robinson, John Kane, and Art Haywood.