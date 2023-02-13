(WHTM) – More than 3,100 black bears were harvested by Pennsylvania hunters during the 2022 seasons.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says that number is down from more than 3,600 in 2021, but the 2022 season still ranked as the 14th largest in state history.

Three of the bears harvested were more than 700 pounds and 11 more topped 600 pounds.

Bears were taken in 58 of the state’s 67 counties and 22 of its 23 Wildlife Management Units. The most were taken in Tioga County with 187, followed by Lycoming, Bradford, Luzerne, and Centre.

Hunters took 737 bears in the archery season, 712 in the muzzleloader/special firearms season, 1,051 in the general season, and 663 in the extended season. Another seven were taken in the early season.

“Our season structure allows hunters to pursue black bears across multiple months, using multiple tools, when opportunity best matches up with their availability,” Emily Carrollo, the Game Commission’s black bear biologist. “They can hunt when they have the time off work or school or other responsibilities, which is good for them and helps us reach our management objectives.”

In 2022, there were 213,639 individuals – 203,922 Pennsylvania residents and 9,717 nonresidents – who bought a bear license, the third-most ever.