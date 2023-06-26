A young white tail deer looks up from a hillside, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Marple Township, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania hunting and trapping licenses went on sale Monday morning with a new online system.

Those looking to purchase a license online can go to HuntFish.pa.gov and sign in and/or create a new account through the platform. Licenses purchased online will arrive by mail approximately 10 days from the purchase date.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says “due to this new process, we apologize in advance for any delays or longer wait times hunters may experience in purchasing 2023-24 licenses.”

Those purchasing an antlerless deer license can also now purchase online or through an in-store agent. A second round for antlerless deer licenses will begin on July 24 with other rounds opening on August 14 and 28.

Individuals can also purchase a license in person with a license-issuing agent.

Licenses purchased for the 2023-24 season are valid July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024, depending on the specified season. The 2023-24 deer season starts September 16, 2023, and ends on January 27, 2024.

You can contact the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Licensing Division by calling 1-833-PGC-HUNT or by emailing pgclicdiv@pa.gov. Support for the online platform can be reached by calling 1-800-838-4431.